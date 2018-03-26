Mannah puts faith in Hayne-less Eels

Parramatta co-captain Tim Mannah is confident his side can turn around their horror start to the NRL season despite confirmation star Jarryd Hayne will be sidelined for at least two weeks.

The Eels' Jarryd Hayne could be out for a fortnight after a hip injury sustained against Cronulla.

Hayne is understood to have been ruled out for up to a month after suffering a bizarre hip injury in Saturday's loss to Cronulla that left the Eels winless through three games.

He suffered the injury kicking off at ANZ Stadium and attempted to play on for almost half an hour before limping back up the tunnel.

"It is a big loss but I've got a lot of belief in our entire squad and whoever steps in, whoever (coach Brad Arthur) chooses to be in the side, I'm confident they'll do a good job for us," Mannah said on Monday.

Hayne has struggled to rediscover the form that made him a co-Dally M winner in his final season with the Eels in 2014 prior to his dramatic exit to the NFL.

However Mannah said it was too early to write off the former Kangaroos international.

"The first couple of weeks is hard for any player to really stand out," Mannah said.

"He had some nice touches in the first couple of weeks but the performance we showed as a team, there was really no great players for us.

"Last weekend he got his night cut short, (so) I think it's a bit premature to expect great things from him at the moment, but I've got no doubt he's still a high-quality player.

"He'll deliver for us when he comes back."

With first-choice No.1 Clinton Gutherson still about five weeks away as he continues his recovery from a knee reconstruction, Arthur is likely to choose between Bevan French and Will Smith at fullback.

Prop Kane Evans could also be in some doubt after failing to finish the defeat to the Sharks.

"He's still pretty ginger today. His ribs are still pretty sore but we've got a big turnaround so there's a good chance for the guys that have bumps and bruises to get right," Mannah said.

Mannah admitted the team had been left frustrated by their disappointing start in a year they were widely tipped to finish in the top four following a big trial win over Newcastle.

He hoped to use the occasion of the club's annual Easter Monday clash with Wests Tigers to kickstart their flailing season.

"It's frustrating to know that we can play that way and we haven't played that same kind of footy since (that trial)," Mannah said.

"But we've got an opportunity on Monday to go out there again and try to impress again."