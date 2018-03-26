Naitanui upbeat over AFL fitness

West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui is confident he can play out the entire AFL season, as long as he uses his smarts over the next few weeks.

West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui(C) made a successful return to the AFL after knee-reconstruction.

Naitanui made a successful return from a knee reconstruction in Sunday's 29-point loss to Sydney, tallying 12 disposals, 33 hit-outs, and a goal.

It was his first AFL match since injuring his left knee in August 2016, and his strong form was a pleasant surprise for Eagles fans.

Naitanui was clearly the dominant ruckman on the ground, but he played just 54 per cent of the match.

The 2012 said his game time will also be limited over the coming weeks to ensure he doesn't suffer any new injury setbacks.

He hopes the management will help him play every game this season.

"That's the plan," Naitanui said.

"That's why we're managing these first few weeks - to ensure that I'm ready to play out the full year, rather than go really hard for the first one or two rounds and then die out halfway through."

Naitanui's 19-month stint on the sidelines has given him first-hand experience of what it's like to deal with a long-term injury.

The 27-year-old said he was feeling for Bulldogs midfielder Tom Liberatore, who suffered his second ACL tear last weekend.

"It wasn't nice to see," Naitanui said.

"I guess any player injuring themselves or doing their ACL, I have a bit more empathy for.

"You hate seeing good footballers hurt themselves. It was a shame to see."

Naitanui was nervous entering his first match back, saying it felt like he was making his debut.

But a pre-bounce ambush from Sydney's midfielders that resulted in an aggressive push-and-shove helped Naitanui shake off the nerves.

"I enjoy when they do that stuff at the start of the game," Naitanui said.

"I don't know if it was a directive from their coaches to go out and ruffle a few feathers.

"It just gets everyone switched on and mentally ready to play."

With Naitanui dominating the ruck taps, West Coast won the inside 50m count 60-52 against the Swans - an area they struggled with all last year.

West Coast will be aiming to snare their first win of the season when they take on the Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Star forward Josh Kennedy (ankle/knee) will miss at least two more weeks.