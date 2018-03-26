News

Socceroos v Colombia - a brief guide

AAP /

A LOOK AT THE SOCCEROOS INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY AGAINST COLOMBIA IN LONDON

Venue: Craven Cottage, Fulham.

Kick-off: Wednesday, 6am (AEDT)

AUSTRALIA

FIFA ranking: 37

Coach: Bert van Marwijk

Best World Cup finish: Round of 16, 2006

Key man: Aaron Mooy. The Huddersfield Town man was one of the few players to emerge with any credit from the 4-1 loss to Norway and is now very much the team's midfield talisman.

COLOMBIA

FIFA ranking: 13

Coach: Jose Pekerman

Best World Cup finish: Quarter-finals 2014

Key man: James Rodriquez. The 26-year-old exploded onto the world scene at the last World Cup by winning the golden boot. It earned him a move to Real Madrid, who subsequently loaned him to Bayern Munich. A class act who will be a stern test for the Socceroos' defence.

