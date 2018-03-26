Socceroos v Colombia - a brief guide

A LOOK AT THE SOCCEROOS INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY AGAINST COLOMBIA IN LONDON
Venue: Craven Cottage, Fulham.
Kick-off: Wednesday, 6am (AEDT)
AUSTRALIA
FIFA ranking: 37
Coach: Bert van Marwijk
Best World Cup finish: Round of 16, 2006
Key man: Aaron Mooy. The Huddersfield Town man was one of the few players to emerge with any credit from the 4-1 loss to Norway and is now very much the team's midfield talisman.
COLOMBIA
FIFA ranking: 13
Coach: Jose Pekerman
Best World Cup finish: Quarter-finals 2014
Key man: James Rodriquez. The 26-year-old exploded onto the world scene at the last World Cup by winning the golden boot. It earned him a move to Real Madrid, who subsequently loaned him to Bayern Munich. A class act who will be a stern test for the Socceroos' defence.