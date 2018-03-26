Kiwis complete Test hammering of England

New Zealand left it late but they have completed a comprehensive innings and 49-run victory over England in the first Test in Auckland.

England's Ben Stokes was out for 66 on day five to leave New Zealand close to victory in Auckland.

The tourists were bowled out for 320 on the fifth day on Monday when James Anderson chipped a catch to man-of-the-match Trent Boult at mid-off.

England fought hard to salvage a draw and there was less than 20 overs remaining when the Black Caps finally ended their resistance.

It proved a long way back for England following the humiliation of the first day's play when they were dismissed for 58 in 20.4 overs.

Even almost two days of lost play due to rain couldn't prevent England from a hefty defeat in the two-match series.

Kane Williamson's side had begun the final day of the first day-night Test in New Zealand needing seven wickets to win as England resumed at 3-132 after the hosts made 8(dec)-427.

They looked to be well within sight of victory at the end of the first session when they captured the wickets of Dawid Malan (23), Johnny Bairstow (26) and Moeen Ali to reduce the visitors to 6-217.

Stokes and Woakes, however, put their heads down and ensured they were not lured into false shots or chasing wide deliveries on a pitch that was offering little assistance to the New Zealand pace attack.

Stokes curbed his normally aggressive instincts to take 128 deliveries to reach his half century with three runs through the covers off Colin de Grandhomme.

The short-pitched bowling of Neil Wagner, however, began to provide some concern towards the end of the session as dark clouds forced the lights to come on early and Stokes' rare false shot paid dividends for the hosts.

Recalled leg-spinner Todd Astle also captured two wickets in the final session to lift the Black Caps.

Astle, who was recalled to replace the injured Mitchell Santner, had Craig Overton trapped lbw before accounting for Anderson.

Paceman Wagner's short-pitched tactics proved effective again as he dismissed both Stokes (66) and Woakes (52).

Wagner finished with 3-77, while Boult, who took 6-32 in the first innings, took 3-67. Astle finished with 3-39.

"It was a fantastic performance from us. If we go back to that first innings, we bowled great lengths and also got lucky to find the edges," New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said.

"They fought really hard but it was great we were able to fight the pressure and come through."