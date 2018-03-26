Cheika not surprised by Irish rugby rise

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika expects Six Nations grand slam champions Ireland to bring their strongest possible squad for the June series in Australia and isn't surprised by their rise up the world rankings.

Cheika has returned from the United Kingdom, where he watched Ireland defeat England and Scotland to move to No.2 in the world, two spots above Australia.

"I'm not surprised by Ireland's rise, they have been showing those signs of consistency in the way they've played," Cheika said.

"They've also got a very good young batch of players as well coming through, as do we.

'"They've got some quality players some of whom I've coached for many years," added Cheika who was coach of Irish powerhouse Leinster for five years.

There have been suggestions Ireland might keep some of their best players at home, but Cheika doubts that will be the case.

"I'd be surprised if they didn't bring everyone," he said.

"They are No.2 in the world, so they will be looking to keep that status I'd say... in the lead-up to the World Cup."

It will be the second time in three seasons Australia will host a three-Test series against newly-crowned Six Nations champions and grand slam winners, with England enjoying the same status in 2016.

That side, coached by former Wallabies mentor Eddie Jones, swept all three Tests, but Cheika is convinced his 2018 squad is in a far better position than the youthful and inexperienced class of 2016.

"One hundred per cent, we have a lot more experience for those young players," Cheika said.

"We've had 26 debutants since then, of which there is probably 20 or so (still) around the squad.

"If you see some of those guys now, Adam Coleman is the captain of Melbourne, Izack Rodda, a standout player in the Reds battles this year so far.

"Reece Hodge is a (Wallabies) regular who who has played all over the backline for us.

"Then you've got players like Marika Koroibete, who have come in.

"A lot of those players have become important players, both for their Super Rugby teams and also in our own set-up.

"With the experience that we've had between that time and now we're in a lot better shape."