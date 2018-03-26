By Gum, Courtney wins major AFLW award

Courtney Gum's meteoric rise through the AFLW has earned the GWS midfielder a runaway win in the players association awards.

GWS midfielder Courtney Gum has won the AFLW MVP award, as voted by her fellow players.

The 36-year-old easily topped the most valuable player voting for the second season with 219, while Melbourne star Karen Paxman was runner-up on 150.

After being overlooked in the first AFLW draft, Gum temporarily left her young family behind and relocated from Adelaide to join GWS.

GWS recruited her as a fourth-round pick in last year's draft and it proved a bargain selection.

The Giants picked Gum after she won the best and fairest award in the inaugural SANFL women's league.

"This is just something I couldn't have imagined in my wildest dreams - who would have thought I'd be here after missing out on the draft last year!" she said.

Collingwood's Chloe Molloy was named the best first year player and Adelaide co-captain Chelsea Randall again took out the most courageous player award.

Randall was also third in the MVP voting.

Likewise, Melbourne star Daisy Pearce was named the best captain for the second year.

The AFLW best and fairest award and All-Australian team will be announced at a gala function on Tuesday night in Melbourne.