Puppy scammers give Aussies a 'ruff' go

The consumer watchdog is urging Australians to resist the temptation of puppy dog eyes after more than $310,000 was stolen by "puppy scammers" in the past year.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says more than 580 reports were lodged in the past 12 months about puppy scammers who set up fake ads and pretend to sell adorable puppies.

People in the 25 to 34 age group lost the most money to this scam, according to the ACCC, with women three times more likely than men to get caught out by dog scammers.

ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said scammers will often advertise puppies they know are popular, particularly pedigree breeds, and will contact people via email or online through classified ads websites and social media.

"Puppy scammers play on people's emotions who have their heart set on a particular breed," Ms Rickard said on Monday.

"Once they see that cute puppy picture in an ad, they drop their guard and tend to miss the warning signs they're dealing with a scammer."

Scammers will often claim that they have moved interstate or overseas and asked to be paid for transport or medical costs before the puppy can be delivered, the ACCC said.

Another common lie involves the scammer claiming that the puppy is overseas and it can't be delivered unless a payment is made due to customs or quarantine issues.

"If you hear these tales from a 'seller', stop all communication with them," Ms Rickard warned.

"The puppy, sadly, isn't real and if you make those payments, you'll lose your money.

"If you are in doubt, seek advice from someone in the industry such as a reputable breeders association, vet or local pet shop."

HOW TO AVOID A SCAMMER:

* Don't fall for cheap prices

* Don't believe the ad is legitimate just because it is on a reputable site or social media

* Seek advice from reputable breeders, associations, vets or local pet shops