Auckland, March 26, 2018 (AFP) - - England were 217 for six at tea, needing a further 152 to avoid an innings defeat on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Monday.

Ben Stokes was not out 26 with Moeen Ali out on the last ball before the break for 28.

Three wickets fell in the first session of day five with Dawid Malan caught behind off Tim Southee for 23 and Jonny Bairstow caught at mid-wicket off Todd Astle for 26.

