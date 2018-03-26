Ball tampering won't affect TV rights

Broadcasters may try to capitalise on Australian cricket's ball-tampering scandal by arguing they should pay less for rights because the sport's tarnished image will lead to lower viewing figures.

A leading analyst says the ball-tampering scandal won't affect the cost of TV rights

Veteran media analyst Steve Allen says ratings will probably suffer for the rest of the series in South Africa, and that networks will likely challenge Cricket Australia's demands for the next five-year contract.

Nine Network last week joined forces with free-to-air rival Ten to share the cost of a rights bid, but it is understood Cricket Australia rejected the offer.

It is believed Cricket Australia needs about $150 million per year to meet the pay deal thrashed out in a bitter dispute with players in 2017.

Mr Allen said - while diehard fans will never forget the ball-tampering, efforts to cover it up and eventual admission from skipper Steven Smith - the scandal is "only a moment in time" and unlikely to affect the price.

"I do, however, think it has longer term ramifications and that depends solely on how Cricket Australia handles the situation," Mr Allen told AAP on Monday.

"If there was a draconian ban on everyone involved, be it the players or officials, that might clean up the current mess quickly."

Mr Allen said the governing body wants to double its revenue, but that the price is "unrealistic".

"All three free-to-air networks have said 'we can't pay more for something we don't make enough money out of,'" he said.

"What we are critical of the sports administrator for is they don't understand that this is a partnership: instead they use the word and then they negotiate unrealistic terms."

Financial analysts at UBS last year urged Nine, which has broadcast Test cricket for almost four decades, to end its long-term cricket coverage due to estimated annual losses of between $30 million and $40 million.

Mr Allen said the rejected joint bid could heighten the prospect of a deal with pay-tv, but this would cost Cricket Australia in the long run because of ramifications for attendances, popularity and sponsorship.

"If you are not on free-to-air television, you must be near your neck brace because this is what gives you the big lift and it is what sponsors look for," Mr Allen said.