Carfrae to make Ironman return in Cairns

Australian triathlon great Mirinda Carfrae will make her return to Ironman-distance racing in Cairns.

The three-time Hawaiian Ironman world champion has announced that the June 10 race will be where she aims to qualify for Kona with the ultimate goal of regaining her crown.

The 36-year-old is making a racing comeback after the birth of her first child Isabelle.

Her most recent Ironman was Hawaii two years ago, where she was runner-up to Daniela Ryf.

The Swiss ace has won the last three Hawaiian crowns and also broke the course record when she beat Carfrae in 2016.

Cairns will be Carfrae's only full-distance race ahead of Kona on October 13 and a rare Australian hitout for her.

Carfrae and her husband, leading American triathlete Tim O'Donnell, became parents last August.

"It feels really good to be back in good form," she said.

"I'm in a new stage of my life, and merging motherhood with training and other responsibilities is certainly a juggling act, but it's one I'm embracing.

"I believe it is possible to do it all and do it all exceptionally well - and I hope I can help inspire other mums and dads to do the same."

Carfrae, who last won Hawaii in 2014, will make her racing comeback at Ironman 70.3 Texas on April 8.

"I'm hungry for it ... every year the women's field gets stronger and faster," she said.

"But that doesn't scare me; instead it inspires me to rise to the challenge.

"I'm not afraid to say that I want to be back on top and I believe I have what it takes to make that happen."