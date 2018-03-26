Townsend on target for Sharks in NRL

Cronulla halfback Chad Townsend insists there's no reason why he can't continue his incredible goalkicking strike rate and become one of the elite marksmen in the NRL.

Townsend is one of two players who have yet to miss this season, nailing all 12 of his attempts as the Sharks' first-choice goalkicker this season after the departure of James Maloney.

The other goalkicker perfect from the tee in 2018 is Brisbane winger Jamayne Isaako.

"It's something I've been practising all through the summer," Townsend said.

"Losing James Maloney, who's an 80 per cent goalkicker every day of the week, it was an area I was quite comfortable doing."

Townsend was the Sharks' No.1 option to kick in his rookie season, nailing 70 per cent of his 27 attempts in 2011, but was relegated to back-up in the following seven years.

But the 27-year-old has worked overtime with renowned goalkicking coach Damien Hill to earn the job over Valentine Holmes and Matt Moylan.

Hill has also been credited for the emergence of Newcastle goalkicker Kalyn Ponga, who has missed just two of his 12 shots at goal for an 83 per cent strike rate through the first three rounds.

"I went back to my old routine, I'd been working close with our goalkicking coach, Hilly. It's something that's gone really well for me," Townsend said.

"I just focus on my routine, and try and lower my heart rate.

"Obviously after something happens in a game, you are pretty amped up.

"It's more about just relaxing and going through your routine."

Townsend said he sought to emulate Maloney's numbers, who is a career 83 per cent shooter.

"These days probably 80 per cent over the course of the year is the standard of the good ones," he said.

"You look at the top ones, guys like Jarrod Croker, Johnathan Thurston and Cam Smith, they're all hovering around 80 per cent.

"So I think that's the standard.

"If I go through the same routine, I truly believe I can kick every goal."

NRL'S TOP GOALKICKERS SO FAR IN 2018

Chad Townsend (Sharks) - 12 goals from 12 (100 per cent)

Jamayne Isaako (Broncos) - Eight from eight (100)

Cameron Smith (Storm) - 14 from 15 (93)

Nathan Cleary (Panthers) - 11 from 12 (91)

Michael Gordon (Titans) - Nine from ten (90)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles) - 13 from 15 (87)