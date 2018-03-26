Ji Eun-Hee produces ace in Classic win

Ji Eun-Hee had a hole-in-one to dramatically finish off Cristie Kerr and the rest of the challengers in the LPGA Classic on Sunday.
Her lead cut from four strokes to one, Ji aced the 142-metre 14th with a seven-iron, the ball bouncing and rolling into the hole, to push her advantage to three shots.
Ji finished with a five-under 67 at Aviara for a two-stroke victory over Kerr and Lizette Salas in the final event before the major ANA Inspiration next week at Mission Hills.
Ji finished at 16-under 272. The 31-year-old South Korean player earned $270,000 and two Kia cars, a Sorento for the hole-in-one and a Stinger for the victory.
She has four LPGA Tour victories, including the 2009 US Women's Open.
The 40-year-old Kerr closed with a 68. Salas finished with a 69.
Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith were the best of the Australians, both finishing nine shots behind the winner for a tie of 26th.