Master Of Arts penalised for Sydney Cup

Manion Cup winner Master Of Arts has been given a 1.5kg penalty for the Sydney Cup, taking him to 51.5kg for the Group One staying feature.

Master Of Arts was one of three winners for Victoria's premier trainer at Rosehill on Saturday, the highlight Gailo Chop's Group One win in the Ranvet Stakes.

Almandin, the 2016 Melbourne Cup winner, Aloft and Alward are the $8 equal favourites for the Sydney Cup (3200m) at Randwick on April 14 with Master Of Arts firming to $15.

Weir's other winner at Rosehill was Quilista in the Group Three Birthday Card Stakes (1200m).