Oates, Pangai out injured for Broncos

Brisbane are bracing for a fortnight in the NRL without strike weapon Corey Oates and powerhouse forward Tevita Pangai Jr.

In-form Broncos forward Tevita Pangai is sidelined for at least a week with a hamstring injury.

The pair both suffered injuries in the Broncos' golden-point 9-7 win over Wests Tigers on Friday night.

Oates (hip flexor) and Pangai (hamstring) are both expected to miss up to two weeks - ruling them out of Sunday's derby against Gold Coast at Suncorp Stadium, and potentially the away clash in Newcastle the following week.

Skipper Darius Boyd said both would be sorely missed.

"Tevita's been in great form. He's probably been in our top two best players in the first two rounds," Boyd told reporters on Monday.

"And we all know what Oatesy can do. Hopefully they're not too far away."

The Broncos have a luxurious nine-day turnaround before they face the Titans and made the most of it on Monday, with a host of experienced players rested from training.

Boyd, hooker Andrew McCullough and prop Josh McGuire all cooled their heels while veteran Sam Thaiday sat out after suffering a concussion in the dying stages of the win over the Tigers.

No tries were scored by either side in what was a bizarre match at Campbelltown Stadium, which was decided by a penalty goal from rookie winger Jamayne Issako.

"It wasn't an ideal attacking performance, but we'll take the two points," McGuire said.

"We've got a good goalkicker so we probably owe him a few beers.

"It wasn't going our way but we found a way to win.

"Good teams tend to do that, especially early in the season."

Boyd, meanwhile, said it was the first time he's played a game this season without worrying about his troublesome hamstring.

"I'm really confident in it now," he said.

The Broncos will be looking for their third win in a row against the Titans.

But Boyd is anticipating a fiery response from Garth Brennan's side after they were flogged 54-8 by St George Illawarra in Toowomba on Sunday.

"It's probably the worst thing to happen for us, them getting a bit of a touch-up," he said.

"They're a quality side when they put it together and they'll be hurting from that, so I'm expecting a good game on Sunday."