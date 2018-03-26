Warriors' Lisone accepts one-game NRL ban

Warriors prop Sam Lisone has accepted a one-match NRL ban after pleading guilty to twice raising his elbow in a hit-up in the club's win over Canberra.

Lisone was hit with two grade one charges for dangerous contact to the head of Raiders utility Aiden Sezer, in near identical carries late in the match at GIO Stadium.

Neither incident drew a penalty from the referee, which would've prevented Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson from nailing two late field goals to steal the match.

Lisone's teammate Adam Blair also took the early guilty plea for his late shot to the back of Sezer in the same match, but will not miss a match.

Earlier on Monday, Gold Coast star Ashley Taylor was handed a maximum $1500 fine for tripping in Sunday's blowout loss to St George Illawarra.

Taylor escaped a suspension but his grade-one tripping charge was one of five citings to come out of the clash in Toowoomba.

The only player facing a stint on the sidelines is Titans forward Keegan Hipgrave, who attracted a dangerous contact charge for his incident with Dragons centre Euan Aitken in the 56th minute.

An early guilty plea for the grade-one charge results in just 90 points, but Hipgrave has 45 carry over points from a previous incident.

Dragons forwards Tariq Sims and Leeson Ah Mau were also slugged financial penalties for careless high tackles, while Titans skipper Ryan James was charged for dangerous contact but avoided a ban.

All five players have until midday on Tuesday to enter a plea.