MPs hope Games inspire armchair athletes

For the first time in a Commonwealth Games, men and women will compete for an equal number of medals on the Gold Coast, Labor MP Emma Husar says.

That's a fabulous outcome for equality, she told parliament on Monday.

Ms Husar led a motion cheering on the 6600 Queensland-bound athletes and officials who will make the games happen, and bring in an estimated global audience of 1.5 billion.

The usual sports like swimming and gymnastics will be back, while beach volleyball, para triathlon and women's rugby sevens will make their Commonwealth Games debut, she said.

She hoped armchair athletes would be inspired to get off the couch and give new sports a try.

"I can throw a hammer, but not really to a medal standard and only usually in frustration during home renovations," Ms Husar joked.

Liberal MP Bert van Manen tempted fate with a hope the rainy weather disappears for the spectacle.

"It will be an opportunity like no other and I hope the 2018 Commonwealth Games will leave a positive and lasting impression as the world listens on," he said.