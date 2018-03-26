Bulls bat to safety in Shield final

Queensland haven't been distracted by speculation that they may lose two of their stars mid-game, batting themselves to within reach of an eighth Sheffield Shield title against Tasmania.

Charlie Hemphrey was the main run scorer in Queensland's top order against Tasmania.

Bulls pair and former Australian openers Joe Burns and Matthew Renshaw, as well as Tasmanian captain George Bailey, are all still theoretically a chance of being subbed out of the decider if Cricket Australia suspends players following the ball-tampering saga in South Africa.

Queensland Cricket officials and Tasmanian coach Adam Griffith confirmed on Monday afternoon that they'd had no contact with CA about any early exits as the Bulls batted for 149 overs in making 516 at Allan Border Field.

Replacements could potentially leave Brisbane on Tuesday night and arrive in South Africa by Wednesday morning, in time for Friday's fourth Test in Johannesburg.

Stood-down captain Steve Smith has already been suspended for the final Test of the series while openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are among those in the firing line for further sanctions.

But neither side is planning for any final-day substitutions given CA have indicated the next update on the saga would be on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

"You can't know what's happening until it's happening and everyone's still available at this stage as far as I know," Griffith said.

"At the moment all 22 players are still here.

"He's (Bailey) a great leader in our change rooms, a high character individual who gives it everything he's got on the field, but at the moment he's our captain and that's all we know so far."

The controversy did not distract the hosts, who shared the runs around to earn a 39-run first innings lead, with Tasmania 0-10 at stumps on day four.

Needing an outright victory to clinch the title, Tasmania were valiant but largely ineffective on a batsman-friendly surface on Monday.

Charlie Hemphrey (77), Sam Heazlett (43), Jack Wildermuth (73), Jimmy Peirson (48) and Michael Neser (58) were all in the runs as Queensland chipped away and eventually passed the Tigers' first innings 477 midway through the final session.

Hemphrey also expressed his doubt at the prospect of any substitutions, saying it hadn't been something they had dwelled on over the last two days.

Tasmania could still produce a final-day miracle by setting a target and taking the 10 wickets required for an outright victory.

But it will be a tough assignment given the placid nature of the wicket, which has seen 10 50-run and two 100-run stands among the 20 wickets to fall in the match.

"There's a heartbeat there ... we'll turn up with a plan to push as hard as we can and see how we can go," Griffith said.

Rain is also forecast and has been a further hurdle for the visitors, with the entire first day's play lost due to a soaked outfield.