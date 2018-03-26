Kangaroos out to prove AFL critics wrong

North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell believes the Kangaroos have the chance to change the opinions of their detractors this week when they face St Kilda in the Good Friday twilight clash at Etihad Stadium.

Kangaroos captain Jack Ziebell wants to prove their detractors wrong against St Kilda.

Ziebell's side didn't receive much love from the footy public in the lead-up to the premiership season and North are widely viewed as a wooden-spoon contender.

This week presents North Melbourne with their only chance to play in the coveted Friday evening timeslot for the year and Ziebell is keen for his team to make the most of it.

"Absolutely. The football world will be watching as (they do) every Friday night game, everyone watches," Ziebell said at Arden Street on Monday.

"Good Friday is no different - the first game of Easter weekend and we'll look forward to be able to play on the big stage and a few of our young guys will get a great experience out of that."

The Kangaroos skipper isn't taking the fixture for granted and understands his club needs to hold up their end of the bargain if they want to remain a part of Good Friday football.

"It's a pretty big week for our football club having a Good Friday game for the second year in a row and we'll look to try to keep that fixture in the future no doubt," he said.

"But to do that we have to play a good game of footy and our focus is right there - obviously help build the game but come game time, it's going to be on."

Ziebell says it means a lot to North Melbourne to play such a huge role on Good Friday.

"It goes back a number of years where North Melbourne had been pioneering this day for a long time and to get the opportunity last year to play against the Bulldogs was awesome," he said.

"Unfortunately we didn't get the win, but it was a good show the club put on with all the work behind the scenes done and I think the amount of money raised for the Good Friday Appeal was awesome."

Ziebell agrees it will be nice to play under a roof this week after North Melbourne played in torrential rain against Gold Coast on the weekend up in Cairns on a waterlogged oval.

"It will be a nice change after the weekend. It was fairly wet up north, it was probably the wettest game I've played in to tell you the truth," he said. "The first quarter was almost laughable the conditions."