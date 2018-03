Tasmanians are being told to brace for strong winds, with gusts of more than 100km/h tipped to hit the state.

A severe warning was issued on Monday for Tasmania's north-west, central plateau, Furneaux Islands, and south-east including Hobart, with peak gusts to reach 90-110km/h.

The Bureau of Meteorology is urging people to tie down loose items and be prepared for power outages.