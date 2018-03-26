Tokyo's heat heralds early cherry blossoms

Tokyo's residents have taken advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures to catch an early glimpse of cherry blossoms in full bloom.

The 750-meter Inui Street in the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo opens to the public early.

Temperatures of 19 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees higher than the average, have brought forward the traditional date on which Tokyo's cherry blossoms can be viewed in full bloom. The flowers had been forecast to be at their peak starting from Sunday.

Known as "Sakura" in Japanese, the arrival of the cherry blossoms, which are laden with symbolism in Japan, heralds the start of spring.

They are also a reminder of the fleeting nature of life. The blossoms are at their peak for only around two weeks, before they start to fall.

Hundreds of locals rode boats along the historic Chidorigafuchi moat, part of the gardens which were once on the grounds of the Imperial Palace, to view the cherry blossoms on Friday afternoon.

In addition to rowing along the moat, visitors can use a pedestrian path lined with 260 cherry trees of different native Japanese species, according to the official Japan National Tourism Organisation.

The trees will be lit up at night throughout the blooming period, which is expected to run through to mid April in Tokyo, and as late as May on the northern island of Hokkaido.

More than one million people visit the park and its cherry blossoms during this season every year.