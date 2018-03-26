Saudi-led coalition says 1 dead after missiles fired from Yemen: SPA

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Saudi-led military coalition said Yemen's Houthis fired seven missiles into Saudi Arabia from Yemen, killing an Egyptian resident in Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported.

The missiles, fired late on Sunday night, also wounded two Egyptian residents in the Saudi capital, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said, according to SPA.

It said the death and injuries occurred in a residential house and were caused by falling debris.



