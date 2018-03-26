Comyn starts overhaul of CBA leadership

Incoming chief executive Matt Comyn has already started his overhaul of the Commonwealth Bank's leadership team, with three senior executives set to depart.

Mr Comyn doesn't officially succeed Ian Narev until April 9, but he has already started looking for replacements for chief information officer David Whiteing, institutional banking and markets group executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, and human resources group executive Melanie Laing.

Mr Whiteing and Ms Rosmarin will step down in April, while Ms Laing will retire by the end of 2018.

Mr Comyn said the overhaul was partly driven by a desire to improve public perception of the bank.

CBA has been embroiled in a series of scandals and is entering mediation with regulator AUSTRAC to resolve a civil case over allegations of money-laundering and terrorism-funding law breaches that led to Mr Narev's departure.

"As incoming CEO, I am focused on building an executive leadership team that will work to exceed the expectations of our customers, the community and regulators; rebuild the trust and pride in our bank; and enhance the financial wellbeing of every customer we serve," Mr Comyn said on Monday.

Mr Comyn said he had kicked off the search processes for all three positions, and that a global search to fill his current role of retail banking group executive was progressing well.

