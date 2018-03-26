Bubba Watson wins WGC-Match Play

Bubba Watson has rejected his status as one of the favourites for the Masters despite romping to a dominant victory at the World Golf Championships-Match Play in Texas.

Clinching his second US PGA Tour victory of the year, Watson ensured he enters the Augusta National major as the form player among a group of heavyweights headlined by Tiger Woods.

Only a month after claiming the LA Open at Riviera Country Club, Watson demolished Kevin Kisner 7 and 6 in the final of the WGC-Match Play.

It was the largest margin of victory at the event since Woods beat Stewart Cink 8 and 7 in the 36-hole final in 2008.

It came only hours after Watson swept aside world No.2 Justin Thomas 3 and 2 in the semi-final at Austin Country Club.

But two-time Masters winner Watson refuses to accept his tag as the world's hottest player on the eve of the major championship season.

"No, I'm not a favourite; I'm definitely going to say that," Watson said.

"(Favouritism) is stuff we don't care about; we want to try do our jobs and if we do, we think we're good enough to beat the other guys."

The 2018 edition is tipped to be the most anticipated Masters in history, with big guns Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy also in the US Tour winner's circle.

Four-time Augusta champion Woods has mounted a captivating injury comeback, highlighted by top-five finishes in his past two events.

The 39-year-old Watson has the chance to join an elite group who have won three Masters titles, including Jimmy Demaret, Sam Snead, Gary Player, Nick Faldo and Mickelson.

While coy on his own chances, Watson admits he is raring to tee off at Augusta on April 5.

"I'm always excited about the Masters," Watson said.

"It's the Masters; anybody that's a golf fan, anybody that has any interest in sport is interested in the Masters.

"It's the greatest sporting event in the history of golf."

The Florida native furthered his chances of a likely Hall of Fame membership at the WGC-Match Play, his 11th US Tour victory.

Watson becomes just the fifth golfer to win multiple WGCs and multiple majors, having also triumphed at the 2014 WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

Watson embraced his mother Molly as he choked through tears on the 12th green, where he defeated Kisner with a birdie.

"This one was emotional when my mum gave me a hug," Watson said.

"She said I was really good at this game but I said, without you I'm nothing."

In the third-place consolation match, Sweden's Alex Noren thumped Thomas 5 and 3.