Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

AMP - AMP LTD - down 8.5 cents, or 1.6 per cent, at $5.135

AMP chief executive Craig Meller will retire at the end of the year after five years in charge of the ASX-listed banking and wealth management giant.

AHF - AUSTRALIAN DAIRY FARMS - up eight cents, or 72.7 per cent, at 19 cents

Shares in Australian Dairy Farms have shot higher after the company said that it will convert its six Victorian dairy farms to organic production as part of a plan to produce organic infant formula for Australian and overseas markets.

BEN - BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK - down eight cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $10.07

The Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has promoted its chief customer officer to be the lender's first female managing director in the bank's 160-year history.

CBA - COMMONWEALTH BANK - down 45 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $72.36

Three senior executives are leaving Commonwealth Bank as incoming chief executive Matt Comyn overhauls his leadership team. The executives are chief information officer David Whiteing, institutional banking and markets group executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, and human resources group executive Melanie Laing.

HVN - HARVEY NORMAN - down four cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $3.60

Harvey Norman's troubled joint-venture Victorian dairy investment, Coomboona Holdings, has been placed in receivership.