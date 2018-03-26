Ribchester to stand at Darley Australia

Multiple Group One winner Ribchester will stand in Australia in the next southern hemisphere breeding season.

Godolphin's dual European champion miler will join the Darley roster at Kelvinside in the NSW Hunter Valley in the spring.

Ribchester set a track record for Ascot's straight mile when he won last year's Group One Queen Anne Stakes Royal Ascot.

He is a son of Iffraaj who stands at New Zealand's Haunui Farm and is the sire of Group One winners Jon Snow, Gingernuts and Turn Me Loose.

"In some ways he's like Shamardal and Dubawi, both top European milers too," Darley's Alastair Pulford said.

'Even better though, his father Iffraaj is a top Mr Prospector-line sire who has already succeeded in this part of the world.

"Ribchester represents a great outcross for the many Danehill-line mares in this country - mares by Exceed And Excel, Snitzel, Not A Single Doubt and many others are really going to suit this magnificent individual."