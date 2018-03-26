Trade war fears spook investors

The Australian share market had improved a little but was still lower at noon amid ongoing concerns of a possible trade war between the US and China.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 28.7 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 5,792 points at 1200 AEDT, with all sectors nut energy in the red.

The fall on the Australian market follows a plunge in industrial metal prices and US markets on Friday night, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.8 per cent as investors, increasingly nervous about a potential US trade war with China, steered clear of risk assets.

Pressure on industrial metals added to nervousness over global growth prospects.

On the local bourse, the big four banks were 0.3 per cent to 0.9 per cent lower, with ANZ the worst performer.

Commonwealth Bank was 45 cents, or 0.6 per cent, lower at $72.36 after the company announced that three senior executives are leaving the bank as incoming chief executive Matt Comyn overhauls his leadership team.

The Bendigo and Adelaide Bank was down 9.5 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $10.055 after the lender promoted its chief customer officer, Marnie Baker, as the company's first female managing director in the bank's 160-year history.

Following a fall in the price of iron ore, the major miners were mixed, with BHP Billiton off 0.6 per cent at $28.60, Rio Tinto up 0.1 per cent to $73.53, and Fortescue Metals 0.6 per cent weaker at $4.62.

Energy stocks were higher after crude prices on Friday reached their highest level since late January.

Woodside Petroleum gained 0.5 per cent to $29.49, Santos lifted 1.6 per cent to $5.16, and Oil Search rose 0.6 per cent to $7.185.

Wealth manager AMP was nine cents, or 1.7 per cent, lower at $5.13 after it announced chief executive Craig Meller will step down at the end of the year

Harvey Norman fell three cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $3.61 after the retailer announced its dairy investment, Coomboona Holdings, has gone into receivership.

Australian Dairy Farms rocketed upwards by 7.5 cents, or 68.2 per cent, to 18.5 cents after the company said it will convert its six Victorian dairy farms to organic production as part of a plan to produce organic infant formula for Australian and overseas markets.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar has risen slightly against a weaker US counterpart, but its gains are limited due to falls in commodity prices.

At 1200 AEDT, the local currency was worth 77.23 US cents, from 77.09 US cents on Friday.

ON THE ASX AT 1200 AEDT:

* The benchmark S&P/ASX200 was down 28.7 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 5,792 points

* The broader All Ordinaries index was down 29.3 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 5,899.7 points

* The SPI200 futures contract was down 21 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 5,773 points

* National turnover was 927.06 million securities traded worth $1.43 billion

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 1200 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 77.23 US cents, from 77.09 on Friday

* 81.02 Japanese yen, from 80.79 yen

* 62.45 euro cents, from 62.50 euro cents

* 54.55 British pence, from 54.63 pence

* 106.45 NZ cents, from 106.75 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 1200 AEDT was $US1,346.41 per fine ounce, from $US1,338.28 per fine ounce on Friday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 1200 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 2.0332pct, from 2.0276pct on Friday

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.6271pct, from 2.6200pct

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* June 2018 10-year bond futures contract was 97.330 (implying a yield of 2.670pct), from 97.34 (2.66pct) on Friday

* June 2018 3-year bond futures contract was 97.840 (2.160pct), unchanged.

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)