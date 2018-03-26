Genetic epilepsy research to get $2m boost

The federal government will spend $2 million to kick-start the search for a cure for genetic epilepsy disorders.

Health Minister Greg Hunt will make the announcement on Monday in conjunction with Purple Day, which is aimed at raising awareness of the impact epilepsy has on the lives of more than 250,000 Australians.

Danielle and Danny Williams' two daughters, Jaeli and Dali, are among the first in Australia to be diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation that causes multiple seizures a day, as well as other symptoms.

They and their daughters met Mr Hunt last year and he committed to kick-start the Australian Epilepsy Research Fund.

In a joint statement with Mr Hunt on Monday, CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation, Graeme Shears says it's an amazing start for the fund.

"We call on the community to help grow this research fund in order to provide $1,000,000 per year for epilepsy research," Mr Shears said.

"The Minister's generous contribution will assist us in building awareness of epilepsy, supporting research into curing epilepsy and reducing the impact on people's lives. Because we believe that no one with epilepsy should go it alone."