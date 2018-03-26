Afghans win World Cup qualifying series

Mohammad Shahzad has struck a lusty 84 to propel Afghanistan to a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies to win the World Cup qualifying tournament in Harare.

The teams last week secured the two qualifying berths for next year's tournament in England with Sunday's match bringing a hectic three-week event to a close.

Afghanistan, who came close to being eliminated in the first stage of the tournament, completed an impressive turnaround as they bowled out the Windies for 204 in 46.5 overs and then comfortably reached their target with just under 10 overs to spare.

Shahzad, who was man of the match when they secured qualification by beating Ireland on Friday, hit his 84 off 93 balls with Rahmat Shah contributing 51.

The two shared a 90-run partnership for the second wicket.

Teen opening bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 4-43 with Rovman Powell top scoring for the West Indies with 44.