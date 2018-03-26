Vettel, Hamilton cool rivalry at Aussie GP

One of Formula One's fiercest rivalries appears to have cooled with Sebastian Vettel claiming a shock Australian Grand Prix win over fellow four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in Melbourne.

Mercedes driver Hamilton looked to have further stoked their feud when he admitted wanting to wipe the smile off Vettel's face ahead of the F1 season opener.

But instead of giving Hamilton stick after claiming back-to-back Albert Park victories on Sunday, Ferrari's Vettel offered an olive branch.

Asked if there was extra satisfaction in beating Hamilton in light of his comments, Vettel said: "Not really.

"He was joking (about the comment) and I believe him.

"We are old enough. We don't need to go down to that level.

"We don't have a problem with each other."

That wasn't the case not so long ago.

Last June their rivalry reached boiling point when Hamilton called Vettel a "disgrace" for appearing to deliberately ram him at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

And Hamilton upped the ante before the 2018 season even started, saying he was "expecting the worst" from Vettel.

It set the stage for a Titanic battle the likes Formula One had never seen before.

It marks the first time in F1 history two four-time world champions have gone toe to toe in a season.

They are racing to equal Argentine great Juan Manuel Fangio's five world crowns.

Only Michael Schumacher (seven) has won more.

But Vettel couldn't see why they couldn't get along in 2018.

"It's fine apart from a point (Azerbaijan) last year," Vettel said.

"Even though we are very different people I think we share a common passion, that makes us equal.

"We all love racing and try to do our best while we are in the car and beat everyone else.

"I don't see why we can't just all get along with each other."

Asked if there was any reason why they shouldn't get along, Hamilton said: "I don't think so, no."

Vettel even backed his rival when Hamilton claimed there was not a "party mode" on his engine that many believed helped the Briton claim a lap record and pole position on Saturday.

Hamilton's extraordinary effort prompted speculation the Mercedes gun had used a special qualifying engine mode or "party mode" and questioned its legality.

Asked if he thought Mercedes' engine qualifying mode was legal, Vettel said: "I think so, I think Lewis was right yesterday.

"I don't think the gain he had in time was down to engine - it was clear he just had a very good lap."

It remains to be seen if the love-in continues in round two at Bahrain on April 9.