LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's government said on Sunday the ultimate aim of its talks with the Islamist militant group Boko Haram was a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed told Reuters in an email earlier that the government was in talks with the group, who have waged an insurgency since 2009 in which tens of thousands of people have been killed.



(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)