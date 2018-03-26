News

Shopping mall blaze in Siberia kills 37: Russian agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - At least 37 people died in a fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported, citing authorities.

News agencies said more than 100 people had been evacuated from the mall, which contains cinemas, restaurants and shops.
There was no immediate indication of the cause of the fire. Television pictures showed people jumping from the windows of the mall, which was engulfed in black smoke.
Kemerovo is a coal-producing region some 3,600 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow.
