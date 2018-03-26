Cricket must clean up image: ICC chief

Cricket's image has rarely been so poor and the sport's governing body admits it must do more to fix things.

Cricket needs to clean up its act, says ICC boss David Richardson.

The past month has featured a handful of controversies, most of which have unfolded during the four-Test series between Australia and South Africa.

Things hit a new low in Cape Town, where Steve Smith confessed Australia attempted to cheat by illegally using tape in an effort to alter the state of the ball.

International Cricket Council chief David Richardson, who laid the charge of 'conduct of a serious nature that is contrary to the spirit of the game' that resulted in a one-Test ban for Smith, called on the game to "have a hard look at itself".

"The ICC needs to do more to prevent poor behaviour and better police the spirit of the game, defining more clearly what is expected of players and enforcing the regulations in a consistent fashion," Richardon said in a statement.

"In addition and most importantly, member countries need to show more accountability for their teams' conduct.

"In recent weeks we have seen incidents of ugly sledging, send-offs, dissent against umpires' decisions, a walk-off, ball tampering and some ordinary off-field behaviour.

"Winning is important but not at the expense of the spirit of the game which is intrinsic and precious to the sport of cricket. We have to raise the bar across all areas."

Richardson had little sympathy for Smith, who will miss the series finale in Johannesburg.

"As captain, Steve Smith must take full responsibility for the actions of his players and it is appropriate that he be suspended," he said.

Cameron Bancroft, who was charged with ball tampering on day three at Newlands, avoided suspension for his role in the scandal.

Bancroft was fined 75 per cent of his match fee and slapped with three demerit points. Another misdeed, no matter how minor, will trigger a one-Test ban.

"To carry a foreign object on to the field of play with the intention of changing the condition of the ball to gain an unfair advantage over your opponent is against not only the laws but the spirit of the game," match referee Andy Pycroft said in a statement.

"That said, I acknowledge that Cameron has accepted responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty to the charge and apologising publicly.

"As a young player starting out in international cricket, I hope the lessons learned from this episode will strongly influence the way he plays the game during the rest of his career."