Call to prioritise hearing health

Young Australians living with hearing impairment will take their case to Canberra to put their concerns on the national agenda.

Six young people with hearing loss will address MPs at Parliament House on Monday in a speech highlighting the challenges they face at work and with social inclusion, technology and education.

"Hearing loss has the capability to be debilitating," said 17-year-old student Hamish Fairlie, who has had two cochlear implants.

"But with the right support -- for children and adults -- it shouldn't stop anyone from doing anything."

He called on the government to make hearing health and wellbeing a national priority.

The 2018 Power of Speech event is sponsored by Cochlear Limited.

It comes at a critical time for the hearing loss sector, organisers say, due to the rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Dr Jim Hungerford, CEO of early intervention program for deaf children The Shepherd Centre, said it was time to challenge misconceptions about children with hearing loss.

A First Voice study found that three-in-five hearing impaired children who receive early intervention go on to achieve tertiary level qualification, compared to two-in-five of the general population.