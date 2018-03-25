Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Cape Town, March 25, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of South Africa's second innings on the fourth day of the third Test against Australia at Newlands on Sunday.

South Africa, first innings, 311

Australia, first innings, 255

South Africa, second innings

(Overnight 238-5)

A. Markram c Cummins b Starc 84

D. Elgar c Smith b Cummins 14

H. Amla c Bancroft b Cummins 31

A. de Villiers c S. Marsh b Hazlewood 63

F. du Plessis lbw b Lyon 20

T. Bavuma c sub (Handscomb) b Hazlewood 5

Q. de Kock c Paine b Cummins 65

V. Philander not out 52

K. Rabada st Paine b Lyon 20

K. Maharaj c Cummins b Lyon 5

M. Morkel c Khawaja b Hazlewood 6

Extras (b4, lb1, nb1, w2) 8

Total (112.2 overs) 373

Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Elgar), 2-104 (Amla), 3-151 (Markram), 4-196 (Du Plessis), 5-201 (Bavuma), 6-269 (De Villiers), 7-324 (De Kock), 8-354 (Rabada), 9-362 (Maharaj)

Bowling: Starc 23-5-98-1 (1nb), Hazlewood 25.2-5-69-3, Cummins 27-5-67-2 (2w), Lyon 31-2-102-3, Smith 1-0-6-0, M. Marsh 5-0-26-0

Match situation: Australia need 430 runs to win

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

