Cape Town, March 25, 2018 (AFP) - - South Africa set Australia 430 runs to win as the hosts were bowled out for 373 on the fourth day of the third Test at Newlands on Sunday.

Brief scores:

South Africa 311 and 373 (A. Markram 84, A. de Villiers 63, Q. de Kock 65, V. Philander 52 not out; J. Hazlewood 3-69, P. Cummins 3-67, N. Lyon 3-102).

Australia 255.

Match situation: Australia need 430 runs to win

Toss: South Africa

afp