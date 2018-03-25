News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
ICC suspends Steve Smith for one Test
Players 'furious' over 'leadership group' link to cheating scandal, Smith banned

German police confirm arrest of Catalonia's Puigdemont

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said on Sunday they had arrested former Catalan secessionist leader Carles Puigdemont in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein on a European arrest warrant issued by Spain.

In a statement, police said Puigdemont was detained near a section of the A7 highway which cuts through the state from the city of Flensburg near the Danish border. Police did not say exactly where Puigdemont was being held.
"Schleswig-Holstein police are at this point in time unable to provide more details," it said, other than that Puigdemont was taken into custody at 11:19 a.m. (0919 GMT).

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Back To Top