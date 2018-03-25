Coalition loses its 29th straight Newspoll

The coalition government has lost its 29th consecutive Newspoll, trailing Labor 47-53 on a two-party preferred basis.

Labor have taken the lead against the Malcolm Turnbull-led coalition in the latest Newspoll. (file)

It brings Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull closer to the symbolically significant 30th poll which he cited as one of his reasons for toppling Tony Abbott in 2015.

The latest Newspoll of 1597 voters, published in the Australian, also shows Labor's primary vote climbing to 39 per cent against the coalition's unchanged 37 per cent.

Labor's first preference vote has not been as high since Mr Turnbull ousted Mr Abbott in September 2015, the newspaper reported.

The poll also lifted Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's satisfaction rating to 34 per cent, two points ahead Mr Turnbull's 32 per cent.

But the prime minister was still the county's preferred leader, leading Mr Shorten 39-36.

The Greens' and One Nation's primary votes remained unchanged at nine per cent and seven per cent, respectively.