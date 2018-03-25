Sydney close in on A-League premiership with late win

Melbourne, March 25, 2018 (AFP) - - Sydney FC are on the verge of finishing the A-League season on top after a late winner over the Central Coast Mariners this weekend.

Matt Simon came off the bench to score the decider in a 2-1 victory for the Sky Blues.

Central Coast had equalised late and were poised for a point before Simon's intervention as he headed home the winner in stoppage time.

Sydney can now wrap up the Premiership trophy on Thursday in Perth.

Second-placed Newcastle Jets crashed to a 5-2 away loss to Adelaide United.

Adelaide were rewarded for their ruthlessness in front of goal, with Daniel Adlung (two), Ryan Kitto, Johan Absalonsen and Dzengis Cavusevic all getting on the scoresheet.

Melbourne City, inspired by Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli, downed the Western Sydney Wanderers 3-0 at home.

The win pushed City into third, while the Wanderers are hanging onto sixth and have Brisbane Roar breathing down their necks.

The Roar are undefeated in their last four away matches after a 2-2 draw at Wellington Phoenix on Sunday maintained their late-season revival.

Melbourne Victory lost the chance to leapfrog City when they went down to a first-half goal from Irish striker Andy Keogh in a 1-0 loss to Perth Glory.

