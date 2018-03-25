Glory alive with A-League win over Victory

News

Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
Chris Pike
AAP /

Perth Glory have stayed alive in the race for the A-League finals and made Melbourne Victory's job of finishing third all that harder with a 1-0 win at nib Stadium.

Glory remain in eighth position despite the fourth straight home win but are a point behind sixth placed Western Sydney Wanderers and goal difference off seventh placed Brisbane Roar.

Having been earlier booked for simulation, striker Andy Keogh secured the win with a headed goal in the 44th minute for Glory.

It will still be tough for Perth to reach the finals with games against Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets and Brisbane to come, but it keeps them with a sniff.

It ended a run of three A-League wins for Victory who remain two points off third placed Melbourne City.

They are only two points ahead of fifth placed Adelaide United too with games against the Wanderers, Wellington Phoenix and Sydney FC to finish.

It was Victory who had the best early chance with a Leroy George volleyed strike well saved by Glory 'keeper Liam Reddy who tipped it into the crossbar.

Kosta Barbarouses shot on the rebound was also blocked.

Keogh then had a sighter with a header in the 41st minute. Three minutes later he was delivered a ball on a platter from Scott Neville as he headed it home for his sixth goal of the campaign.

Both teams created some decent second half chances. But Glory had the better run of it and deserved to hold on for the 1-0 win as the Perth rain tumbled down.

Glory coach Kenny Lowe couldn't find fault with his team's performance.

"I thought it was just a good, disciplined performance and obviously they are a very good side," Lowe said.

"They might have been affected with a couple of changes they had to make and also travelling in the Champions League, but I thought we were decent value for it, and had opportunities to maybe extend that lead a little bit."

Victory coach Kevin Muscat didn't quite know what to make of the game afterwards, but felt it was a bit of a missed opportunity.

"The overriding emotion is that it was a little bit off," Muscat said.

"A couple of decisions where you look to last week and whenever we had a chance to create an opportunity, good decisions were made that leads to goal scoring opportunities. But we didn't capitalise I suppose.

"Once they got the goal and came in at halftime in the situation they're in, they defended really well with a lot of desperation. I just thought at any point if we got one we'd go on and win this with the amount of ascendancy we had, but it wasn't to be."

