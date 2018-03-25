Watson facing 12 weeks out for Knights

Newcastle five-eighth Connor Watson is set to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks, with coach Nathan Brown confirming he's likely to need surgery on an injured shoulder.

Watson was injured in the first half of the Knights' 38-8 NRL loss to the Sydney Roosters on Sunday night, after his shoulder popped out twice following a hit.

"At this stage they're thinking a shoulder operation has to happen, which is about a 12-week injury," Brown said.

The former Rooster ended the first half in a brace after he ricocheted off Boyd Cordner and Latrell Mitchell and left the field shortly after.

Newcastle have cover with Brock Lamb having spent time coming off the bench, while Danny Levi could also be brought back onto the interchange in his place as a hooking utility.

The Knights also have Canterbury-bound Jack Cogger in reserve, while they released Trent Hodkinson to Newcastle over the off-season.