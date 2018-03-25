News

New Zealand v England scoreboard

AFP

Auckland, March 25, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at stumps on day four of the first Test between New Zealand and England in Auckland on Sunday:



England first innings 58 (C. Overton 33 not out; Boult 6-32, Southee 4-25)

New Zealand first innings (overnight 233-4)

J. Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 3

T. Latham c Woakes b Broad 26

K. Williamson lbw Anderson 102

R. Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 20

H. Nicholls not out 145

B. Watling c Bairstow b Broad 31

C. de Grandhomme c Bairstow b Overton 29

T. Astle b Broad 18

T. Southee c and b Root 25

N. Wagner not out 9

Extras: (b4, lb9, w6) 19

Total: (8 wkts dec; 141 overs) 427

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Raval), 2-92 (Latham), 3-123 (Taylor), 4-206 (Williamson), 5-260 (Watling), 6-309 (de Grandhomme), 7-341 (Astle), 8-413 (Southee)

Did not bat: Trent Boult

Bowling: Anderson 29-10-87-3, Broad 34-9-78-3, Overton 25-7-70-1 (1w), Woakes 33-9-107-0 (1w), Ali 17-1-59-0, Root 3-0-13-1

England second innings

A. Cook c Watling b Boult 2

M. Stoneman c Boult b Wagner 55

J. Root c Watling b Boult 51

D. Malan not out 19

Extras: (b4, lb1) 5

Total: (for 3 wickets, 46.5 overs) 132

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Cook), 2-94 (Stoneman), 3-132 (Root)

Bowling: Boult 13.5-6-24-2, Southee 13-1-40-0, de Grandhomme 10-1-31-0, Wagner 10-2-32-1

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

afp

