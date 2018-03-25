Overseas decision pending on Winx

The will she or won't question of whether Winx goes overseas is still on hold after her record-setting George Ryder Stakes win.

Connections of Winx admit they must make a decision soon whether the champion travels overseas.

One of her three owners, Peter Tighe, says the decision will mostly be left to trainer Chris Waller who has to work out the logistics of taking her to England and getting her back for a possible tilt at a fourth Cox Plate.

Winx claimed a world record 17th Group One win at Rosehill on Saturday when she beat Happy Clapper and Kementari in the George Ryder.

She will run in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick on April 14, a race confirmed by Saturday's win.

"We've got to sit down and make the decision," Tighe told Sky Thoroughbred Weekly.

"The pressure is getting to us now. We don't want to disappoint anyone.

"The big decision is do we go over for one race and bring her back for the Cox Plate.

"Chris will this week be working out the timings for the quarantine."

"We are about to get to the pointy end to make that decision.

"It's more going to be Chris's call and he'll tell us what his thoughts are.

"We are trying to protect the horse more than anything else."

Winx is of course the early favourite for the Queen Elizabeth at $1.15 with Humidor, who got to within a long neck of the mare in the Cox Plate in October, on the second line at $9.