Teens charges over Tas fires, burglaries

Two 14-year-old boys have been charged over a string of fires and burglaries in Tasmania's north.

They are accused of breaking into a home in Launceston on Sunday and setting the bathroom on fire, causing about $25,000 in damage.

The boys also allegedly burglarised other homes, and sheds and cars in the area the same day, and set fire to two cars at nearby Mowbray.

The total damage bill is estimated to be $115,000.

Tasmania Police did not specify the charges against the boys but said they were due to appear in a youth court on Monday.