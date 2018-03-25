News

Formula One: Australian Grand Prix results

AFP /

Melbourne, March 25, 2018 (AFP) - - Results from the season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix after 58 laps of the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne on Sunday:



1. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 1hr 29min 33.283sec (Average speed 206 kph/128 mph)

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) at 5.036 sec

3. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) at 6.309

4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull) at 7.069

5. Fernando Alonso (ESP/McLaren) at 27.886

6. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) at 28.945

7. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Renault) at 32.671

8. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) at 34.339

9. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/McLaren) at 34.921

10. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Renault) at 45.722

11. Sergio Perez (MEX/Force India) at 46.817

12. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Force India) at 1:00.278

13. Charles Leclerc (MON/Sauber) at 1:15.759

14. Lance Stroll (CAN/Williams) at 1:18.288

15. Brendon Hartley (NZL/Toro Rosso) at 1 lap



Did not finish:

16. Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) retired after 25 laps

17. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 23 laps

18. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Toro Rosso) 14 laps

19. Marcus Ericsson (SWE/Sauber) 6 laps

20. Sergey Sirotkin (RUS/Williams) 5 laps



