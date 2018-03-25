Whitfield still a midfield option: Cameron

Greater Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron says Lachie Whitfield will still play in the midfield this year despite slotting seamlessly into defence.

The former No.1 AFL draft pick has been thrown across half-back after Nathan Wilson's move to Fremantle and injuries to Zac Williams and Ryan Griffen.

Whitfield showed class and poise during the Giants' 82-point round one thumping of the Western Bulldogs in Canberra on Sunday.

He collected 34 possessions - the most for either side.

Cameron was full of praise for the 23-year-old in his post-match press conference.

"(Lachie's) been a terrific wingman and everyone talks about having two of the same (player), we'd love to have two Lachies - one in defence and one through the middle," Cameron said.

"No doubt with the injuries we've had, he's grabbed the opportunity down back.

"We'll look to put him through the midfield and on the wing during the year as well, but there's no doubt he's making every post a winner across half back."

Whitfield was just one of many Giants to start the 2018 campaign on fire as they recorded their biggest ever score and winning margin against the Bulldogs.

Star forward Jeremy Cameron booted six goals and could have finished with at least two more.

Toby Greene showed no signs of the broken toe that delayed the start of his pre-season, finishing with four majors and playing a vital role in four others.

Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly and Dylan Shiel hurt the Bulldogs with their run and ball use through the midfield.

GWS will look to start 2-0 for only the second time in their seven season existence when they travel to play Collingwood at the MCG next Saturday.