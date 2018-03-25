Two West Virginia firefighters killed, three injured after truck flips

News

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Two firefighters died and three were injured when a fire truck flipped over while racing to a triple fatality car wreck in West Virginia on Saturday night, officials said.

A car from Michigan was driving the wrong way on the West Virgina Turnpike about 7 p.m. when it hit an oncoming car, a West Virginia State Police dispatcher said. Three people died in that wreck.

The cause of both wrecks was not immediately known.

Further details were not immediately available from the West Virginia State Police.



(Reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

