New Zealand v England scoreboard

Auckland, March 25, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at the close of the New Zealand first innings in the first Test against England in Auckland on Sunday:

England first innings 58 (C. Overton 33 not out; Boult 6-32, Southee 4-25)

New Zealand first innings (overnight 233-4)

J. Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 3

T. Latham c Woakes b Broad 26

K. Williamson lbw Anderson 102

R. Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 20

H. Nicholls not out 145

B. Watling c Bairstow b Broad 31

C. de Grandhomme c Bairstow b Overton 29

T. Astle b Broad 18

T. Southee c and b Root 25

N. Wagner not out 9

Extras: (b4, lb9, w6) 19

Total: (8 wkts dec; 141 overs) 427

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Raval), 2-92 (Latham), 3-123 (Taylor), 4-206 (Williamson), 5-260 (Watling), 6-309 (de Grandhomme), 7-341 (Astle), 8-413 (Southee)

Did not bat: Trent Boult

Bowling: Anderson 29-10-87-3, Broad 34-9-78-3, Overton 25-7-70-1 (1w), Woakes 33-9-107-0 (1w), Ali 17-1-59-0, Root 3-0-13-1

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

afp