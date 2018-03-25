John Sadler after Caulfield's Easter Cup

Trainer John Sadler is hoping his recent run of success can extend to the Easter Cup at Caulfield with Berisha.

Trainer John Sadler aims to keep his momentum going after a double at Mornington.

Sadler registered a double at Saturday's metropolitan meeting at Mornington which followed Berisha's win in the Yarra Valley Cup on March 18.

A six-week suspension following a clash with stewards earned Sadler a six-week suspension earlier this year, but since his return he has trained eight winners from 34 runners.

"We had quite a lull for a while after getting rubbed out for the six weeks so we need something like this," Sadler said.

"Hopefully Berisha can back it up next week in the Easter Cup.

"He's going really well and it would be a nice race to win."

Sadler is looking forward to three-year-old Nature Strip making his reappearance.

The Caulfield trainer has taken over the three-year-old from Robert Smerdon who has stood down pending the inquiry into the alleged systematic illegal treatment of horses racing under the Aquanita banner.

Rockert Hickmott trained Nature Strip when he was successful at Flemington on January 20 while Sadler was sidelined.

Sadler is planning a two-start campaign for Nature Strip with a view to a spring campaign.

Nature Strip is expected to return in an 1100m Super VOBIS race at Caulfield on April 21 before heading to Adelaide for the Group Two Euclase Stakes (1200m) at Morphettville on May 5.

"If he can come through those two runs the way we would like, then we can happily sit back and aim high in the spring," Sadler said.

"Robert Smerdon stopped just short of saying he was the best horse he'd trained but he said he was the most straightforward horse and that's certainly the case.

"He's a delight to deal with."

Sadler said Nature Strip, the winner of four of his five starts, was in terrific order after being scratched from the Inglis Sprint at Warwick Farm last month following a below-par blood picture.

"He's come back in terrific order and we couldn't be more pleased with him," Sadler said.

"He's just in the early stages of his training but he looks super and has taken benefit from the break."