Cleary was in NSW Origin frame: Fittler

NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler has all but admitted Nathan Cleary was a frontrunner to the Blues No.7 this year but can't consider him for selection if he isn't back before game one.

Nathan Cleary's early season injury has NSW Origin coach contemplating his halves options for 2018.

Cleary was on Saturday ruled out for 10 weeks after suffering a grade three medial tear in his knee during Penrith's NRL loss to Canterbury.

He will be at nine weeks when teams for the Origin opener are named at the conclusion of round 12, while the Panthers have a bye the following week.

Fittler suggested Cleary's early-season form had him well in the frame to be picked.

"He was mostly one of the blokes that was really putting his hand up for a position in the halves," Fittler said on the Nine Network on Sunday.

"But you know he's going to work hard, you know he's going to come back quick.

"Let's hope he has a fast recovery."

Cleary's injury opens the door for incumbent halves James Maloney and Mitchell Pearce to retain their spots, while Mitchell Moses has also been tossed up as a fresh candidate.

The only other options who play for top eight teams in the NRL at this early stage are the Warriors' veteran Blake Green, Sydney Roosters five-eighth Connor Watson and Wests Tigers No.7 Luke Brooks.

Fittler, who is preparing for his first series as coach after taking over from Laurie Daley late last year, said he was searching for playmakers who deliver in the big moments.

"I've never been in this position before," he said.

"I'm just looking for players, especially in the halves, who get results, who come up with big plays at important times.

"(Cleary) seemed to be doing that.

"They weren't starting games quick - I don't think it was much due to his fault but he seemed to be finishing the games.

"So he was doing a fantastic job there."

Asked whether he would pick Cleary without game time, Fittler said: "Definitely no way."