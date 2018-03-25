Nicholls' century piles misery on England

Auckland, March 25, 2018 (AFP) - - Henry Nicholls posted his second Test century as New Zealand went to tea at 347 for seven and weighed up when to declare on day four of the first Test against England on Sunday.

New Zealand's first innings lead has been extended to a formidable 289 in the day-night Test in Auckland.

As Nicholls guided New Zealand through to the end of the first session of the day, captain Kane Williamson and coach Mike Hesson were working through the permutations of when to make England bat again with five sessions remaining.

New Zealand resumed the day on 233 for four with no sign of the rain that washed out most of the previous two days.

With the pitch browning off, New Zealand added 113 in the session which was extended by 30 minutes because of the time lost by the weather.

Nicholls added 47 to his overnight 53 and has faced 229 deliveries in a marathon 349 minutes at the crease.

BJ Watling progressed from 18 to 31 before he was the first wicket to fall when he was caught behind off Stuart Broad who also bowled Todd Astle for 18.

Colin de Grandhomme was caught behind off Craig Overton after scoring a quick 29 which included five fours and a six.

A vociferous appeal for caught behind when de Grandhomme was on 18 was turned down and to England's misfortune they had no reviews left while replays suggested there was a faint edge.

Bowling for England, Broad has three for 61 and James Anderson has three for 68.

cf/grk/dh